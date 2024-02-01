TPSO dispels “Road Rage” rumor regarding yesterday’s shooting incident

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that TPSO is still actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of MLK Blvd and Savanne Road in Houma, shortly after 4 pm on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Authorities have confirmed that the incident has left at least 1 person shot, who was airlifted to an out of area hospital.

Sheriff Tim Soignet has been made aware of a series of rumors that have been circulating through social media and the community, which indicate that the incident occurred as a result of “Road Rage”. At this point in the investigation, Detectives have located no evidence to support those rumors. Coincidentally, the initial evidence at the scene indicates that the wrecks occurred as a result of drivers attempting to disperse the area due to gunshots, and not “Road Rage” factors.

Through further investigation, Detectives have arrested a juvenile male in connection with the incident, who remains in custody. Due to the suspect’s age, no further information will be provided in relation to his identity or involvement.

The victim does still remain in stable condition at an out of area hospital, and the identity is being withheld at this time, due to the integrity of the investigation.

Detectives are continuing to review a substantial amount of information developed from not only evidence, but witnesses at the scene, concerned citizens, and other investigative leads.

Sheriff Tim Soignet understands the community interest in this investigation, and certainly recognizes the fear and concern from the community. We ask that our community remain patient as we continue to work through this in-depth investigation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and additional details will be provided as they become available.