TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac.

Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was called to an address in the 100 block of Rose Street in reference to an active structure fire, that was being worked by the Grand Caillou Fire Department. As the Fire Department arrived, they were able to determine that a single-story residence and shed were on fire, and as a result of the fire, a residence directly next door to the burning structure began to burn as well. The additional residence was occupied at the time of the fire, and First Responders quickly removed the occupants, avoiding injury. It was later determined that the initial residence and shed were unoccupied at the time of the fire. Once the fire was extinguished, indicators were observed leading firefighters to believe the structures were intentionally set.

A Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Arson Investigator responded to the scene, and through further investigation, confirmed that the incident was intentional. A TPSO Arson Investigator discovered information identifying Ronisha Dardar as the resident of the property, and information was developed linking her to the fire. The investigator also located video evidence from a nearby residence, to confirm the involvement of Dardar in the incident.

A warrant was secured for the arrest of Ranisha Dardar, and she was located and brought in for questioning on August 18, 2022. Dardar was later arrested and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where she remains jailed on a $176,000 total bond.

Sheriff Soignet praised the efforts of the TPSO Patrol Division, TPSO Investigations, and the Grand Caillou Fire Department, for their assistance. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “This was a very dangerous situation, and could have become tragic if not for the actions of the First Responders. Investigators did a great job in removing this offender from our streets.”