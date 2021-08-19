TPSO: Five drug dealers arrested in narcotics investigation

A Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force investigation has led to five suspected drug dealers being arrested.

Sheriff Tim Soignet commends the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force for an investigation that resulted in the arrest of five drug dealers. TPSO received multiple anonymous complaints regarding a high volume of traffic where illegal narcotics were being distributed at 219 Nate Lane in the Bourg Community.

After weeks of conducting this investigation, TPNTF obtained a search warrant for the residence located at 219 Nate Lane. On August 18, 2021, Wednesday morning the TPNTF, TPSO SWAT Team and the Louisiana State Police executed the search warrant. During the search, there were various kinds of illegal drugs recovered such as Crystal Meth, Marijuana, Heroin and Legends Prescription Pills etc. There were five suspects were arrested without incident at 219 Nate Ln. The arrested suspects, charges and bonds are as follows:

Jeffery Allen Price, w/m birth 5/08/1975, 219 Nate Ln. Bourg, La. Bond $130,000.00

Charges:

Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin

Possession of Marijuana

Distribution of Legend drug without prescription

2. Gilbert Duplantis Jr., w/m, birth 8/14/1968 219 Nate Ln. Bourg, La. Bond $10,000.00

Charges:

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Methamphetamine

3. Jaqueline Ann Nutter, w/f, birth 6/16/1967 218 Bourg Dr. Bourg, La. Bond $10,000.00

Charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine and Alprazolam



4. Allegra M. Bourque, w/f, birth 8/23/199, 633 Wilson Ave. Houma, La. Bond $20,000.00

Charges:

Distribution of Legend drug without prescription

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Marijuana

5. David M. Martin, w/m, birth 6/05/1975, 4036 Benton Dr. Bourg, La. Bond $30,300.00

Charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Sheriff Soignet wants to thank all law enforcement agencies for their dedication and helping TPSO make the Bourg Community safe. Sheriff Soignet also wants to thank the La. State Police for teaming up with TPSO and making this a safe and successful operation.