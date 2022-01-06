TPSO: Four suspected drug dealers arrested in Houma

For the past several weeks, the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Division has received multiple anonymous complaints regarding the sales and drug trafficking of illegal narcotics occurring in the 400 block of Naquin St. Houma.
During the investigation, agents managed to identify 429 Naquin St. as the location of where the illegal narcotics, such as Methamphetamine and Roxycodone, were being distributed.
After further investigation, a TPSO narcotics agent was able to obtain a search warrant for the residence of 429 Naquin St. On Tuesday night, Jan. 4, 2022, TPSO agents executed the search of this residence and three vehicles that were on this same property.
There were 535 grams of Methamphetamine, 492 grams of Marijuana, Hydrocodone pills, 19 Phentermine pills, 2 bottle of liquid codeine, 3 long rifles and 2 handguns along with ammunition for both.
The following suspects were arrested and their charges are as follows.
Shawn Edward Norman, age 44, 178 Jennings Ln. Houma, La.
Charges: Bond $500,000.00
Latoya Nicole Thompson, age 37, 429 Naquin St. Houma, La.
Charges: Bond $500,000.00
Daveyon Terell Smith Jr., age 21, 306 Prince Collins St. Houma, La.
Charges: Bond $250,000.00
Ronald Joseph Short Jr., age 18, 243 Hummingbird Dr. Houma, La.
Charges: Bond $250,000.00