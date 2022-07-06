TPSO in Need of Public Assistance Involving Shoplifting Incident

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a shoplifting incident that occurred at two local Terrebonne businesses.

Sheriff Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to the business of Ulta Beauty, at 1779 Martin Luther King Blvd on Monday, May 23, 2022, in reference to suspects entering the store and stealing a large amount of perfume from the business. Patrol Deputies also learned that three suspects, described as two females and one male, left the business with over $7,500 in perfume related product. Terrebonne Patrol Deputies were able to access surveillance footage from the business, where photographs of the suspects involved were gathered.

According to reports, after leaving the business of Ulta Beauty, the same suspects were seen entering a second Terrebonne business, where they committed an additional theft of computer equipment, valued at over $1,300.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives began an investigation into the incident and learned that similar incidents were being reported throughout the southern region of the United States. The investigation is still on going.

Sheriff Soignet urges anyone with information on this investigation or the suspects responsible, to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500, or Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.