TPSO: Information sought on Westside Boulevard shooting

On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, just before 2 p.m., Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to the area of Westside Boulevard and Alma Street in Houma, in reference to a reported shooting.

Sheriff Tim Soignet stated that deputies located the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to his upper leg. The victim was transported to an out-of-area hospital and is stable at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the matter is encouraged to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500.