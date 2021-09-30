TPSO: Inmate wanted for Simple Escape after walking off job site

September 30, 2021
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff, Tim Soignet, said that an inmate from the Terrebonne Parish Transitional Work Program walked off from a job site, and is currently wanted for Simple Escape.

 

Jason Rodrigue Jr. (29-year-old white male) was last seen leaving a job site in the West Houma area at approx. 6:30 P.M. on Wednesday 9-29-21. He is known to frequent the Montegut and Chauvin areas of Terrebonne Parish. Like all inmates who qualify for the Terrebonne Parish Transitional Work Program, Rodrigue is a nonviolent offender, and is currently serving time for Felony Theft. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jason Rodrigue Jr. is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers Bayou Region.


