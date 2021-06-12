TPSO investigating apparent murder, suicide

June 12, 2021

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating two deaths that occurred at 2404 Coteau Road, Houma, on Saturday morning around 10:40 a.m. It appears to be a murder/suicide in which Wilfredo Fuentes (H/M 01-25-58) shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Elsa Orellana (H/F 01-07-79), then turned the gun on himself.

 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information on the matter is urged to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500 or Bayou Crime Stoppers.



