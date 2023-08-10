TPSO investigating fight on school bus

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a fighting incident that occurred on a school bus.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of students being involved in a fight within a school bus, which was connected to two westside based schools. Terrebonne Parish Deputies arrived and began an investigation into the disturbance, which is still ongoing at this time.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is aware of several videos that were released through social media, and those videos are being reviewed in connection with the investigation.

Several suspects have been developed at this point, and Deputies are working diligently to bring this case to a close. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the TPSO, (985)876-2500. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.