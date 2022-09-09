TPSO Investigating Group of Individuals in Broadmoor Burglary Cases

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of individuals who are being investigated for multiple car burglaries and attempted car burglary cases in a westside Houma neighborhood.

On September 5, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of vehicles that were broken into in the area of the Broadmoor subdivision throughout the night. TPSO Property Crimes Detectives began investigating the complaints from citizens. They learned that a group of individuals appear to be responsible for the incidents and appeared to be targeting unlocked vehicles. Detectives were also provided with video footage which is being used to identify those who are responsible which can be seen below.

Sheriff Soignet would like to remind everyone of the importance of securing and locking your vehicles and property. Investigations have shown that doing so can decrease potential thefts of your property and valuables.

Sheriff Soignet is encouraging anyone with information in this investigation to please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500, the Bayou Region Crime stoppers at 800-743-7433, or CRIMESTOPPERSBR.ORG, where you may be eligible for a cash reward.