TPSO investigating shooting in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff, Tim Soignet, said that between 11:30 P.M. and midnight on Tuesday 7-6-21 T.P.S.O. received a call about shots being fired in the area of Southland Square Apartments. T.P.S.O. Uniform Patrol Deputies and Detectives responded to investigate this incident. An off-duty Houma City Police Officer also assisted.
Evidence was located that indicated multiple firearms were discharged during this incident. One unoccupied vehicle was damaged from gunfire. No one was injured.
This investigation is ongoing. T.P.S.O. is asking for anyone with information to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (985) 876-2500 or Crime Stoppers 1 (800) 743-7433. Anyone who provides information may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.00.