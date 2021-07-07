TPSO investigating shooting in Houma

July 7, 2021

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff, Tim Soignet, said that between 11:30 P.M. and midnight on Tuesday 7-6-21 T.P.S.O. received a call about shots being fired in the area of Southland Square Apartments. T.P.S.O. Uniform Patrol Deputies and Detectives responded to investigate this incident. An off-duty Houma City Police Officer also assisted.



​Evidence was located that indicated multiple firearms were discharged during this incident. One unoccupied vehicle was damaged from gunfire. No one was injured.

​This investigation is ongoing. T.P.S.O. is asking for anyone with information to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (985) 876-2500 or Crime Stoppers 1 (800) 743-7433. Anyone who provides information may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.00.



