TPSO investigating Thibodaux homicide

At around 11pm on Saturday night, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Sheriff’s Office was actively investigating an apparent Homicide incident that occurred on Sagewood Dr. In Thibodaux, La.
Terrebonne Parish Patrol Deputies responded to reports of a shooting, where they discovered at least one person shot, who was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.
More details will be released as they become available.
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
