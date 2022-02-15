TPSO Investigation leads to Heroin, Fentanyl Drug Dealers Arrest

February 15, 2022

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that during the end of the year 2021, TPSO received an increased number of complaints regarding drug related overdoses. Detectives with the TPSO Criminal Intelligence Division then shared this information with the narcotics agents of the Houma Police Department and the Louisiana State Police.

During this investigation TPSO detectives were able to compile information and evidence of where of the illegal narcotics were being distributed. The investigation led investigators to 1110 Aycock St. Houma, La. As this investigation progressed, Kendell Cortez Thibodeaux Jr. was developed as the suspect responsible for distributing the illegal drugs from the Aycock St. address whereas there were minor children living in the home. Through further investigation, detectives were able to connect Clifford Brown Jr. as a known associate of Kendell Thibodeaux Jr. with this drug dealing operation.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, TPSO detectives obtained a search warrant for the address of 1110 Aycock St. Houma, based on the information that was obtained during this investigation. The following division and agencies participated in the execution of the search warrant. TPSO Intelligence Division & Detectives, TPSO SWAT Team, TPSO Narcotics Division, Houma Police Department and La. State Police.



The search warrant resulted in the recovery of a loaded handgun, cash, drugs and drug paraphernalia. The list of items are as follows:

  • 9mm handgun with an extended magazine with 22 live bullets and other ammunition etc.
  • Clear plastic bags that contained suspected Heroin / Fentanyl and Hydrocodone pills
  • $13,000.00 in cash
  • Drug Paraphernalia: digital scale, a blender that contained traces of narcotics

While this search warrant was being executed Clifford Brown Jr. drove up to the Aycock St. residence in his vehicle. He followed the commands of the officers on scene. Brown exited his vehicle as instructed and was taken into custody without incident. After further investigation there was Heroin / Fentanyl located inside of Clifford Brown’s vehicle.

Both Kendell Thibodeaux Jr. and Clifford Brown Jr. were transported to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office where this investigation continued. At the conclusion of the investigation they were both arrested and their charges are as follows.



Kendell Cortez Thibodaux Jr., age 28, 1110 Aycock St. Houma, La. Bond $3 Million Charges:

  • Illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance
  • Illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in presence of person under age of 17
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession with the intent to distribute Hydrocodone
  • Possession of controlled dangerous substance (Methamphetamine)
  • Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin / Fentanyl
  • Transactions involving drug proceeds
  • Violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone
  • Arrest Warrant for distribution of Heroin / Fentanyl

Clifford Brown Jr., age 40, 2613 Isabel St. Houma, La. Bond $50,000.00 Charges

  • Possession with the intent to distribute Heroin / Fentanyl
  • Possession of Powder Cocaine
  • Violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone

