TPSO Investigation leads to Heroin, Fentanyl Drug Dealers Arrest

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that during the end of the year 2021, TPSO received an increased number of complaints regarding drug related overdoses. Detectives with the TPSO Criminal Intelligence Division then shared this information with the narcotics agents of the Houma Police Department and the Louisiana State Police.

During this investigation TPSO detectives were able to compile information and evidence of where of the illegal narcotics were being distributed. The investigation led investigators to 1110 Aycock St. Houma, La. As this investigation progressed, Kendell Cortez Thibodeaux Jr. was developed as the suspect responsible for distributing the illegal drugs from the Aycock St. address whereas there were minor children living in the home. Through further investigation, detectives were able to connect Clifford Brown Jr. as a known associate of Kendell Thibodeaux Jr. with this drug dealing operation.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, TPSO detectives obtained a search warrant for the address of 1110 Aycock St. Houma, based on the information that was obtained during this investigation. The following division and agencies participated in the execution of the search warrant. TPSO Intelligence Division & Detectives, TPSO SWAT Team, TPSO Narcotics Division, Houma Police Department and La. State Police.

The search warrant resulted in the recovery of a loaded handgun, cash, drugs and drug paraphernalia. The list of items are as follows:

9mm handgun with an extended magazine with 22 live bullets and other ammunition etc.

Clear plastic bags that contained suspected Heroin / Fentanyl and Hydrocodone pills

$13,000.00 in cash

Drug Paraphernalia: digital scale, a blender that contained traces of narcotics