TPSO: Joint narcotics operation leads to approximately 50 arrests

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Houma City Police Department and Louisiana State Police have all recently received complaints of street-level narcotics crimes. As a result, the three agencies came together and conducted a joint Street Level Narcotics Operation.

This plan was successfully executed over a two-day period on Friday 3-26-2021 and Saturday 3-27-2021. As a result, there were approximately 50 people arrested. These offenders were arrested for a variety of Narcotics, Weapons, and other crimes. Several active arrest warrants were also executed through this.

Weeks of planning went into this operation. The three agencies together dedicated over 40 people from their agencies to complete this task. Personnel utilized from these agencies included Enforcement, Corrections, Clerical, and Administrators. All three agencies believe this was a successful joint operation. Administrators from the three agencies say that additional joint efforts will be conducted between these agencies.

See the lists of the arrested individuals below.

Click on each image to enlarge it.