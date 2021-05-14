TPSO: Joint narcotics investigation leads to three arrests

​A joint investigation with Narcotics Agents from Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and Houma Police Department resulted in the arrest of three suspects. Administrators of these agencies said this joint effort also resulted in the recovery of dangerous narcotics and a firearm.

​This began with the three agencies sharing information received in reference to the distribution of Heroin. 45-year-old Reginald Matthews was identified as the suspect in this investigation. During the course of this investigation, Agents obtained arrest warrants on Matthews for two counts of Distribution of Heroin, two counts of Transactions Involving Proceeds From CDS, and search warrants for two different locations.

​On Friday 5-14-21, members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team assisted these Narcotics Agents in the execution of the search warrants. The locations were 2874 Express Blvd, and 3601 Thomas Dr. Reginald Matthews was located and taken into custody for the active arrest warrants. Matthews also had an active arrest warrant for Failure to Appear for a speeding ticket.

During these search warrants Agents recovered approximately ½ pound of Methamphetamine, 2 ½ ounces of Heroin, multiple Morphine pills, a Marijuana plant, a .40 caliber handgun, and multiple narcotic paraphernalia items. Two other adults were also located and taken into custody. 29-year-old Megan Pearson was taken into custody at the Thomas Dr. location and 19-year-old Donny McKinley was taken into custody at the Express Blvd. location.

​Reginald Matthews was additionally arrested for Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon, Illegal Carrying Of A Weapon In The Presence Of CDS, Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Heroin, Possession Of Morphine, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Megan Pearson was arrested for Illegal Carrying Of A Weapon In The Presence Of CDS, Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Heroin, Possession Of Morphine, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Donny McKinley was arrested for Cultivation Of Marijuana, Illegal Use Of CDS In The Presence Of A Juvenile, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

​All three people arrested were jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and are awaiting bonds to be set.