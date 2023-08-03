TPSO made arrest in Thibodaux homicide

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a June 10 shooting, which occurred on Sagewood Drive in Thibodaux, La, shortly before 7:30pm.

Terrebonne Parish Patrol Deputies and Detectives responded to reports of a shooting, where they discovered at least one person shot, who was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased. Through further investigation, Authorities identified two additional victims that were determined to have suffered gunshot wounds during the incident, which were not life-threatening.

As TPSO Detectives continued their investigation, information surfaced linking a juvenile male from Thibodaux, La, to the investigation. That suspect was taken into custody on August 1st, and has been charged with Second Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder (2 counts), and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and is currently being jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Justice Center. Due to the age of the suspect, his identity is not being released.

The deceased victim has been identified as Carl Poindexter Jr, 19, of Houma, La. The additional victims in the case are recovering from injuries associated with the shooting incident, though their identities are being withheld due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available.

Sheriff Soignet asks for privacy and heartfelt prayers for the families and those affected by this tragic event. He also urges anyone with information on this homicide to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward for information.