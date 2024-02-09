TPSO makes arrests in double homicide investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet has confirmed that the TPSO have arrested a suspect in the recent double homicide investigation that occurred in the 300 block of Willowdale Drive, on February 5th, in addition to a second suspect in custody.

Through an extensive investigation, Detectives began to receive information from multiple sources, which indicated that the victims were involved in a disturbance while attending a local parade, which is believed to play a large part in the death of the victims. Detectives learned of additional information, which linked a suspect identified as Jonathan Patrick Carter, 25, of Gray, La, to the disturbance and investigation. Through further investigation, Detectives were able to receive enormous cooperation from the public, which led to Jonathan Carter’s identity being confirmed through investigative means. Detectives quickly discovered that Jonathan Carter was wanted for multiple arrest warrants in an unrelated case.

As the investigation continued, Detectives enlisted the help of the Unites States Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, who apprehended Jonathan Carter at his home on Lake Long Drive in Bayou Blue, La, on Tuesday, February 6th. Carter’s apprehension led to a search warrant being completed by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, which culminated in the discovery of vital evidence linked to the investigation. Detectives recovered multiple items, which matched evidence found at the scene. Detectives from Terrebonne Parish later took possession of items, which led to the discovery of a second suspect linked to the case, who was identified as Damion Damon Carter, 28, of Duson, La.

Through continued investigation of the cellular device data, retrieved as a result of a search warrant, Detectives confirmed the involvement of Damion Carter. Additional evidence in the form of video surveillance footage, obtained during the investigation, confirmed Damion Carter’s involvement in the murders, which Detectives believe was limited to driving Jonathan Carter to and from the scene of the murders.

Jonathan and Damion Carter were both interviewed by Authorities, in connection with the investigation. At the completion of the interviews, Terrebonne Parish Detectives arrested Damion Damon Carter 28, of Duson, La for 2 counts of Principal to 1st Degree Murder. Damion Carter was later transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he remains jailed with a No Bond status by local judges.

Terrebonne Parish Detectives have also obtained arrest warrants for Jonathan Patrick Crater, 25, of Gray, La for 2 counts of 1st Degree Murder. Jonathan Carter will later be remanded to the custody of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, but he currently remains jailed at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and additional arrests are not known at this time. Additional information will be revealed as it becomes available.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to thank our numerous Public Safety partners, the US Marshall’s Office, Houma Police Department, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Thibodaux City Marshall’s Office, Thibodaux Police Department, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, who provided an enormous amount of assistance to get this investigation to the point where we are.

Sheriff Soignet said, “I can’t begin to express how pleased I am to have these extremely violent offenders in custody, and off of our streets. Our Detectives have worked tirelessly since learning of the incident, in hopes of bringing a quick resolution to the family of the victims, and I believe we have achieved that. Unfortunately, this investigation doesn’t stop with the arrest process. Our Detectives will continue to investigate this complex incident, to ensure that these violators remain jailed for a very long time. I would also like to recognize the tremendous amount of cooperation we received from the community during the course of this investigation. This is exactly the type of cooperation which can positively impact the safety of our community, and for that, I am grateful.”

Sheriff Soignet is urges anyone with information in this investigation, to please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime stoppers at 800-743-7433, or CRIMESTOPPERSBR.ORG, where you may be eligible for a cash reward.