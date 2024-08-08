TPSO makes large narcotics bust in Montegut

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of 5 people, in connection with an ongoing narcotics-based investigation in the Montegut area.



Throughout the month of July 2024, members of the Criminal Patrol Division (CPD) began to receive anonymous information from the community, which reported large amounts of narcotics being sold in the Montegut area, by a suspect specifically identified as “Armando”. The CPD began an in-depth investigation into the allegations, with the assistance of the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Division, which culminated in a suspect being identified as Armando Brunet. Authorities were able to link Brunet to at least two residences in the Montegut area, where Agents and Deputies began to actively monitor the homes.

On August 5th, members of the CPD, along with Agents of the Narcotics division, conducted an operation which led to the arrest of 5 suspects linked to the investigation. The investigative findings led Authorities to complete search warrants of two residences in the 1900 block of Highway 665, which lead to the seizure of over 2 pounds of Marijuana, 12 Marijuana plants, edible THC laced food in the form of chips, candy, and gummies, multiple items of narcotics distribution related paraphernalia, a handgun, live ammunition, and over $12,000.00 in cash.

During the investigation, Authorities arrested Cody Lee Billiot, 27, of Houma, on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS I, Illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of person under 17(4 counts), and a traffic related violation. Billiot was later booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $36,100.00 bond by local judges. Billiot was later released after posting bond.



Authorities also arrested Armando Joseph Brunet, 37, of Montegut, on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS I, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, Cultivation of a CDS I, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Transactions involving drug proceeds, and unrelated arrest warrants. Brunet was later booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on a $125,300.00 bond by local judges.

Alesia Renee Gary, 37, of Montegut, was also arrested on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS I, Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, Cultivation of a CDS I, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and transactions involving drug proceeds. Gary was later booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where she remains jailed on a $75,100.00 bond by local judges.

Stormie Marie Brunet, 23, of Montegut, was also arrested on charges of Possession of CDS I, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Stormie Brunet was issued a summons to appear in court and was released from the scene.



Justin Paul Henry, 28, of Chauvin, was also arrested on charges of Possession of CDS I, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Henry was issued a summons to appear in court and was released from the scene.