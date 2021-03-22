TPSO: Man arrested on multiple charges following pursuit

​Terrebonne Parish Sheriff, Tim Soignet said that a short pursuit resulted in a suspect being arrested for multiple crimes.

Just after 12:30 A.M. on Saturday morning 3-20-21 A T.P.S.O. K-9 Deputy was patrolling the area of West Park Ave. The Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing the driver of this vehicle violate a traffic offense. The driver began slowing down and pulling to the shoulder of the road as if he were going to stop. The driver discarded an item from the vehicle, then attempted to flee the area.

​The deputy pursued this suspect. The suspect violated multiple traffic offenses to include driving at excessive speeds during this pursuit. The driver turned onto Bayou Blue Rd., where he stopped, exited the vehicle, and fled on foot. The deputy and his K-9 partner chased this suspect into the wooded area where he was apprehended.

​The suspect continued to resist the deputy while the Deputy was attempting to place him in handcuffs. A Taser was utilized to assist in gaining control of this suspect. He was then identified as 31-year-old Percy Antoine from the Gray area.

​While K-9 Deputies searched the vehicle Antoine was driving, T.P.S.O. Detectives assisted by searching for the item that he discarded from the vehicle. Deputies located just under $800.00 of U.S. Currency inside of the vehicle. Detectives were able to recover the bag of Crack Cocaine that Antoine threw out of the vehicle.

​Antoine was arrested for Improper Lane Usage, Aggravated Flight From An Officer, Obstruction Of Justice, Resisting An Officer, Possession With Intent To Distribute Crack Cocaine, and Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds. He also had active arrest warrants for Domestic Abuse Battery and Simple Criminal Damage To Property.

He was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital before being brought to jail. His total bond was set at $103,000.00.