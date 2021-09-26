TPSO: Man wanted for attempted murder considered armed and dangerous

TPSO:

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Bullrun Rd in which two subjects were shot.

The investigation is in the early stages, however TPSO has developed a suspect and issued arrest warrants for Patrick Waddle (w/m 38 years of age) for 2 Counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Waddle is considered armed and dangerous, anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should contact 911 or the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500.