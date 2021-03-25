TPSO: Multi-agency investigation results in drug bust

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that a multiple agency investigation resulted in a resident of Gibson being arrested for various narcotic violations. The investigation was conducted by Narcotics Agents from Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police. “Our agencies worked well together to produce positive results in this case” Sheriff Soignet stated.

An investigation was conducted over the past few weeks in reference to information received about illegal narcotics activity occurring at 108 Sundown Ct. in Gibson. Narcotics Agents from these agencies determined Calvin Mosley was living at that residence, and he was selling illegal narcotics. This investigation resulted in these Agents obtaining arrest warrants on Mosely for two counts of Distribution Of Methamphetamine and two counts of Illegal Proceeds Derived From Drug Offenses.

A search warrant was obtained for the property at 108 Sundown Ct. On Thursday morning 3-25-21 Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team assisted the Narcotics Agents with executing this search warrant. Mosley was located inside the residence. When encountered Mosley attempted to resist deputies and discard evidence. He was taken into custody. There was an adult female and three juveniles also inside the residence. The juveniles were 5 to 9 years old.

During the search Agents recovered approximately 1 ½ pounds of Marijuana, Over a ½ ounce of Crack Cocaine, Multiple Tramadol Pills, a small amount of Methamphetamine, $435.00 in U.S. Currency, several items of narcotic paraphernalia, and a “bullet proof vest”. Mosely was arrested for the previously mentioned warrants. He was also arrested for Resisting An Officer, Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Distribute Crack Cocaine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Tramadol, Possession Of Methamphetamine, 3 Counts Of Illegal Use Of CDS In The Presence Of Juveniles, Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds, and Illegal Use Of Body Armor. He was booked at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and is awaiting a bond.