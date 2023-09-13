TPSO needs help identifying disguised female suspects

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects responsible for a theft of approximately $6,000.00 that occurred at a local Terrebonne business.

​Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 200 block of Trinity Lane, in Gray, La, on June 19, 2023, in reference to two female subjects entering the business and began loading multiple stolen items into their vehicle. Through further investigation, it appeared that the female suspects attempted to disguise their appearance, by making themselves appear to be men.

​TPSO Deputies learned that video surveillance captured images of the offenders responsible, which were provided to authorities. Investigators were able to identify the suspect vehicle as what is believed to be a Nissan Pathfinder, which appears to have been painted white, with a missing back glass.

​Sheriff Soignet asks anyone with information on the identity of the offenders to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.