TPSO “Operation Bayou Clean Up” Leads to 24 Arrests

This week, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that Terrebonne Parish Sherriff Office (TPSO) deputies have been receiving information about criminal activity in the southern portion of Terrebonne Parish. The information received indicated that most of the people involved in this activity had recently received summonses for thefts or burglaries and had missed their court dates.

​Sheriff Soignet assigned a group of Deputies to form a plan based on the information received. From April 18, 2022, through April 20, 2022, deputies involved in this assignment arrested 24 people while executing “Operation Bayou Clean Up”.

1. Arlon Dion Sr. (34-years-old) from Dulac, La. Arrested for Parole Violation, Following To Close, Headlights Required, Possession Of Heroin, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting By Flight, Aggravated Flight, and Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds. No Bond.

2. Jessica Scott-Blanchard (35-years-old) from Chauvin, La. Arrested for 6 counts Failure To Appear, Theft, Possession Of Heroin, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond $26,050.00.

3. Anthony Price (34-year-old) from Montegut, La. Arrested for 2 Counts Bond Surender, and 6 counts Failure To Appear. No Bond.

4. Shain Chauvin (36-years-old) from Chauvin, La. Arrested for 3 Counts Of Theft, 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear, and Battery On A Police Officer. Bond $91,500.00.

5. Norris Foret (43-year-old) from Houma, La. Arrested for Failure To Appear, State Of Emergency Curfew Violation, and Possession Of C.D.S. 2. Bond $41,000.00.

6. Jacob Bourg (30-years-old) from Chauvin, La. Arrested for Failure To Appear. No bond.

7. Coty White (37-years-old) from Chauvin, La. Arrested for 2 Counts Failure To Appear, Criminal Damage To Property, Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault. No bond.

8. Shantelle White (33-years-old) from Chauvin, La. Arrested for 2 Counts of Failure To Appear, 2 Counts Of Theft, and Theft Of A Firearm. No Bond.

9. Corey Dupre (29-years-old) from Montegut, La. Arrested for Criminal Damage To Property. Bonded out on 4-21-22.

10. Jacob Dupre (30-years-old) from Montegut, La. Arrested for Offroad Vehicles, Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of C.D.S. 2, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Aggravated Flight, No Driver’s License, Resisting An Officer, and Failure To Appear. Total bond $79,500.00.

11. Keithie Rodriguez (48-years-old) from Chauvin, La. Arrested for Simple Burglary. Bond $30,000.00.

12. Kenny Rodriguez (28-years-old) from Chauvin, La. Arrested for 10 Counts Of Failure To Appear. Bond $70,700.00.

13. John Belanger (49-years-old) from Chauvin, La. Arrested for Simple Battery, Simple Burglary, Possession Of C.D.S. 2, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond $52,000.00.

14. Larry Smith Jr. (24-years-old) from Gray, La. Arrested for Possession Of C.D.S. 2, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Bonded out on 4-25-22.

15. Jimmy Willis (40-year-old) from Chauvin, La. Arrested for Possession Of C.D.S. 2, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Total bond $5,000.00.

16. Jimmy Lebouef (24-years-old) from Chauvin, La. Arrested for Possession Of C.D.S. 2, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond $5,000.00.

17. Makayla Parfait (25-year-old) from Chauvin, La. Arrested for Failure To Appear, Possession Of C.D.S. 2, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Total bond $7,000.00.

18. Marty Marie (58-year-old) from Chauvin, La. Arrested for Possession Of C.D.S. 2, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Bonded out on 4-25-22.

20. Tiffanie Pitre 31-years-old) from Chauvin, La. Arrested for 5 Counts Failure To Appear, Possession Of C.D.S. 2, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond $5,755.00.

21. Matthew Williams (40-years-old) from New Orleans, La. Possession Of C.D.S. 2, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond $5,000.00.

22. Rashaad White (25-years-old) from Kenner, La. Arrested for Possession Of C.D.S. 2, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Bonded out on 4-24-22.

23. Derek Farris (28-years-old) from Palm Coast, Fl. Arrested for Vehicle License Required, No Driver’s License, Possession Of C.D.S. 2, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond $10,000.00.

24. Jason Sevin (31-years-old) From Montegut, La. Arrested for Probation Violation, and 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear. No bond.

25.Brittany Littlejohn (35-year-old) from Chauvin, La. Arrested for Possession Of C.D.S. 2, and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.00.

Sheriff Soignet said he is proud of the members of TPSO who received this information from the public and took the appropriate proactive action. “Criminals have become complacent in thinking they won’t be arrested because of the damage Hurricane Ida caused to our jail. Let this be the notice that our jail is open for business. There will be similar actions occurring in other parts of the parish soon,” said TPSO on social media.













