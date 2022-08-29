TPSO releases video of suspects in 2020 homicide in Gray

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for a 2020 Homicide that occurred in Gray.

On November 16, 2020, shortly after 9:00pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division responded to 603 Linda Ann Ave. in reference to reports of a shooting that took place inside the residence. When TPSO Patrol Deputies arrived on scene, contact was made with a male subject that suffered multiple gunshot wounds, who was identified as Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray. Patrol Deputies also discovered a female victim lying in the hallway of the home, who was identified Janice Gardner, of Gray, and the sister of Stevenson. TPSO Deputies quickly determined that Gardner was deceased by the time they arrived. Patrol Deputies received information that 2 unknown masked gunman forced entry into the residence and shot Stevenson and Gardner.

TPSO Violent Crimes Detectives were called to the scene and took control of the investigation. Detectives located video surveillance footage that revealed two armed gunman forcing entry into the residence, before fleeing the residence a short time later.

(FULL VIDEO CAN BE VIEWED HERE: https://www.tpso.net/post/tpso-seeks-public-help-in-2020-homicide)

Keith was transported to the hospital but later died as a result of his injuries.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that TPSO Detectives have been consistently working this homicide and are releasing video footage with the hopes of renewing interest from the public.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information on this homicide to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward for information.