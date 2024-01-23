TPSO requests assistance locating Derrick Von Chancey

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating a Houma man wanted for several burglary investigations that occurred on the westside of Houma. Detectives have outstanding arrest warrants for Derrick Von Chancey, 41, of Houma in connection with the investigations.

Since November of 2023, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has received reports of storage facilities that were broken into, in a specific area on the westside of Houma. TPSO Property Crimes Detectives began investigating the complaints from citizens and owners and developed evidence that linked Derrick Von Chancey to the incidents.

Detectives have continued to search for Chancey, without success. Derrick Von Chancey is described as 5’10” in height, weighing approximately 175 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. Authorities believe that Chancey is living a homeless lifestyle and is utilizing a bicycle as transportation in the Houma area.

Sheriff Soignet is encouraging anyone with information in this investigation, to please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime stoppers at 800-743-7433, or CRIMESTOPPERSBR.ORG, where you may be eligible for a cash reward.