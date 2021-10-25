TPSO Responds to Stabbing Involving 60-year-old Man

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on October 21, 2021, Thursday morning at approx. 9:30 a.m. Terrebonne Parish deputies and detectives responded to the 300 block of Ciera Dr. Houma, La. in reference to a stabbing.

​Deputies arrived at this location and learned that a 60-year-old man had been stabbed in the arm while working in his yard. The victim was treated on scene by Acadian Ambulance and later transported to an out-of-area hospital where he underwent surgery for the laceration to his arm. He was later released from the hospital and is currently recovering.

​During this investigation, it was learned that the victim was working in his yard when he observed a teenage young man walking through his yard. The resident supposedly told that young man that he should not be trespassing and they exchanged words. The young man then apologized and walked out of the area. There shortly afterward, the same young man returned and asked the resident if he knew where he could find a job. The young man then pulled out a knife from his pocket and attacked him. The resident attempted to block the knife and was stabbed in his bicep (arm). The suspect then fled the area on foot.

​TPSO detectives and deputies contacted multiple residents throughout the area and were able to develop a name of the suspect. After further investigation, a 17-year-old suspect was positively identified and detectives obtained an arrest warrant for his arrest.

​On October 22, 2021, Friday night, at approx. 10:30 p.m. the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. He was arrested for Aggravated second-degree battery and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Justice Center where he remains incarcerated. Because of his age, the juvenile’s name cannot be released at this time.

​Sheriff Soignet wants to thank the public for their cooperation and for assisting TPSO detectives in this matter.