Search warrant of Houma residence leads to seizure of drugs, cash and guns

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that TPSO received several anonymous tips regarding illegal criminal activity that was occurring on Cambridge Circle in Houma, La. The Terrebonne Parish Narcotics investigators began investigating this alleged criminal activity.

After several weeks of investigating this matter investigators developed a suspect who was selling various illegal narcotics. A search warrant was obtained for the residence located at #25 Cambridge Circle.

On Thursday evening, June 24, 2021, the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force along with the assistance of La. State Police executed a search warrant at the Cambridge Circle residence and recovered multiple illegal narcotics and guns. The items recovered are as follows:

10 ounces of suspected Heroin (street value $55,640)

17 grams of Marijuana (Street value $207)

11.3 grams of Cocaine (Street value $1130)

37 grams of Crack Cocaine (Street value $3740)

$14,948 in U.S. currency

2 handguns, one of which was reported stolen

Xanax, Hydrocodone, Amphetamine, Alprazolam and Oxycodone pills

After the execution of this search warrant, Joshua Alan Picou, age 29, #25 Cambridge Circle was arrested without incident. Picou was charged with multiple counts of Possession and Distribution of illegal narcotics that are listed above. He was additionally charged with carrying of a weapon in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS), Illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers, possession of drug paraphernalia and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Picou remains in the Terrebonne Parish Jail on a $672,000.00 bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet thanks the public for reporting this information and encourages more citizens to do the same. This type of criminal activity normally leads to violence that can result in innocent people being harmed.