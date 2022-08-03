TPSO searching for man in connection with overnight shooting in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced a man is being sought in connection with an overnight shooting in Houma. Violent Crimes Detectives are searching for Peyton Dee Chauvin, 21, of Houma, who is facing charges for two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder in the incident.

At 11:25 p.m. on August 2, 2022, Terrebonne Parish deputies received multiple calls of gunshots heard in the 1200 block of Coteau Road. As deputies responded to the area, additional calls were received reporting a man had been shot. When deputies arrived, they found a 51-year-old man had been shot in the lower body and legs, and later discovered a second victim, a 55-year-old-man, who was also shot in the lower body. The victims were transported to an out of area hospital, where they are recovering from injuries and are in stable condition.

Through the investigation, Detectives learned that a disturbance was taking place at a private residence in the 1200 block of Coteau Road, between Chauvin, the victims, and several other people present. During the disturbance, Chauvin pulled out a gun, and began firing at the victims, before leaving the scene on foot.

Terrebonne Detectives have obtained a warrant for Peyton Dee Chauvin for two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder in connection with the investigation. Chauvin is described as a white male, approximately 5’8” tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Sheriff Soignet urges anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (985)876-2500, or a tip can be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.