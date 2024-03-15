TPSO searching for wanted Thibodaux man

Keep our community clean! Volunteers wanted for the 4th Annual Bayou Grand Caillou White Boot Clean UpMarch 15, 2024
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance with any information that could help locate a suspect wanted in connection with a joint narcotics investigation with the Thibodaux Police Department. Kentrell Dominic Young, 39, of Thibodaux, is wanted for numerous felony related charges connected to the investigation.
Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that on March 13th, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted a joint investigation with the Thibodaux Police Department, which led to a search warrant being conducted at a residence in the 100 block of Louisa Drive, in Thibodaux. Agents located amounts of narcotics within the home, but were unable to locate Young.
Agents also received a community tip, which led them to an apartment complex in Terrebonne Parish, where a vehicle investigatively linked to Young was located. Agents completed a search of the vehicle, which revealed distribution amounts of Methamphetamines, Heroin, Marijuana, and a handgun inside the vehicle.
Sheriff Tim Soignet encourages anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kentrell Dominic Young, or information about the investigation, to please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or a tip can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.