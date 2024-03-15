TPSO searching for wanted Thibodaux man

​Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance with any information that could help locate a suspect wanted in connection with a joint narcotics investigation with the Thibodaux Police Department. Kentrell Dominic Young, 39, of Thibodaux, is wanted for numerous felony related charges connected to the investigation.

​Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that on March 13th, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted a joint investigation with the Thibodaux Police Department, which led to a search warrant being conducted at a residence in the 100 block of Louisa Drive, in Thibodaux. Agents located amounts of narcotics within the home, but were unable to locate Young.

Agents also received a community tip, which led them to an apartment complex in Terrebonne Parish, where a vehicle investigatively linked to Young was located. Agents completed a search of the vehicle, which revealed distribution amounts of Methamphetamines, Heroin, Marijuana, and a handgun inside the vehicle.

​Sheriff Tim Soignet encourages anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kentrell Dominic Young, or information about the investigation, to please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or a tip can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.