TPSO seek to identify an individual wanted for theft

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual wanted in connection with a shoplifting investigation from a local business, who was captured on video. 

 

​Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that on Saturday, May 14, 2022, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a business on Martin Luther King Blvd in Houma and discovered that an individual entered the business and took over $3500 in electronics.  The investigation later revealed that the culprit concealed the stolen items within his clothing, prior to leaving the business.

 

You can view the video here:



https://www.facebook.com/watch?v=1358412374625065

 

​Sheriff Tim Soignet encourages anyone with information as to the identity of individual, or information about the investigation, to please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or a tip can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.


Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
