Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for a 2020 Homicide, that occurred in Thibodaux.

On October 31, 2020, shortly before 11:45pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division responded to Cortez Street in reference to reports of gunfire in the area. When TPSO Patrol Deputies arrived on scene, a vehicle was discovered crashed into a ditch, which contained a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Jardney Bell, 30, of Thibodaux, who was transported to an out of area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. TPSO Violent Crimes Detectives continued their investigation, and on November 6, 2020, learned that Jardney Bell was pronounced deceased due to the injuries sustained during the incident.

Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that TPSO Detectives have been consistently working this homicide and are releasing the investigation again with the hopes of renewing interest from the public.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information on this homicide to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward for information.