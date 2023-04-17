TPSO seeks help in identifying a Theft suspect

​Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual wanted in connection with a Theft investigation from two local businesses, who was captured on video.

​Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that on Friday, April 14, 2023, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a business on West Park Ave in Houma and discovered that an individual entered the business and made a large cash withdrawal using a fraudulent identification. The investigation later revealed that the culprit went to a separate location on the Eastside of Houma, where he completed a second transaction.

​Sheriff Tim Soignet encourages anyone with information as to the identity of individual, or information about the investigation, to please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or a tip can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.