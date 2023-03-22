TPSO seeks help locating wanted Houma man on narcotics charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Houma man wanted on multiple narcotics related charges, stemming from an investigation handled by the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Sheriff’s Office.

During the last week, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office CIU learned of investigative information linking Robert Lee Allen, 34, of Houma to narcotics involvement. The CIU Division continued to investigate the incident, with the assistance of the United States Homeland Security, Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division, and the Houma Police Department, which led to Authorities obtaining a search warrant for an address in the 100 block of Blair Drive.

On March 20, 2023, Authorities completed the search warrant at the residence, where approximately 1 pound of Heroin was seized, though Allen was not present at the time. Authorities are actively searching for Robert Lee Allen who is wanted on charges of Distribution of CDS I (Heroin), Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS I (Heroin), Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Allen is described as a black male, 5’8” in height and approximately 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Allen is known to have a tattoo of “LEE” on his right arm, as well as an abnormal left arm.

​Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Robert Lee Allen, or information on the investigation, to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.