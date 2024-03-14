TPSO seeks help to identify suspect who fired shots at Bayou Country Sports Park

Linda LeBlanc ThibodauxMarch 14, 2024
Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the people responsible for firing multiple shots from a moving vehicle, at a local Terrebonne Sports park.
Sheriff Soignet advised that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Bayou Country Sports Park on March 10th, shortly after 6:00pm, in response to multiple calls from the public reporting that a vehicle was firing a weapon in the park. Witnesses in the area described the vehicle as a silver Mazda, 4-door sedan, with dark tinted windows.
Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle at the time. Further investigation by Detectives revealed video surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle. Detectives continue to actively investigate the incident and are now asking the public for help in identifying the people responsible.
Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with knowledge of the person(s) responsible or information on the investigation, to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.