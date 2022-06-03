TPSO seeks help with unsolved murder from 2020

GRAIL and Ochsner Health launch new initiatives to improve cancer detection rates in LouisianaJune 3, 2022
Lafourche Parish Government announces upcoming bridge closuresJune 3, 2022
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a Houma man, which occurred on 10/29/2020, in the subdivision of Village East.
Sheriff Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving the case, which left 27-year-old Darius Ross of Houma deceased from injuries sustained during the incident. Ross was pronounced dead on 11/05/2020 at University Hospital in New Orleans, LA.
Sheriff Soignet said, “We are still actively investigating this incident, and we will continue to do so until we can bring closure to the family of the victim. This type of investigation can be lengthy at times, but our investigators are extremely determined to solve each case. We have seen in the past that these cases have a highly solvability rate when the community is involved.”
Sheriff Soignet urges anyone with information to please come forward and contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org
, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could also be eligible for a cash reward.