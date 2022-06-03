TPSO seeks help with unsolved murder from 2020

Sheriff Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving the case, which left 27-year-old Darius Ross of Houma deceased from injuries sustained during the incident. Ross was pronounced dead on 11/05/2020 at University Hospital in New Orleans, LA.

Sheriff Soignet said, “We are still actively investigating this incident, and we will continue to do so until we can bring closure to the family of the victim. This type of investigation can be lengthy at times, but our investigators are extremely determined to solve each case. We have seen in the past that these cases have a highly solvability rate when the community is involved.”