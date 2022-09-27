TPSO Seeks Houma Man in a Deadly Overnight Shooting in Gray

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a private residence in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive, in Gray, La.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on September 26, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of gunfire in the area of Willowdale Drive in Gray. Terrebonne Parish Deputies arrived in the area and confirmed that a shooting did occur and discovered that one person was struck by gunfire and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detectives responded to the area and are actively investigating the incident. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

As the investigation continued, Terrebonne Detectives learned that a disturbance occurred at the residence which lead to the shooting death of the victim. Terrebonne Detectives received information that linked Brandt Bennett, 18, of Houma, to the shooting. Terrebonne Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Bennett in connection with the incident and are actively searching for him at this time. Brandt Bennett is described as a black male, 18 years of age, 5’10” in height, and approximately 175 pounds.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information in connection with this case or the whereabouts of Brandt Bennett is encouraged to call TPSO at (985)876-2500. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward for information.