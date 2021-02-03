TPSO seeks information on purse snatching suspect

Louisiana surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 deathsFebruary 3, 2021
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance with identifying subject pictured.
The subject is wanted in connection with a purse snatching that took place on February 2, 2021 at Wal Mart located on Martin Luther King Blvd. The subject departed the store and then went to a local convenient store and used one of the stolen credit cards to purchase items. He them departed the store and was last seen walking in the direction of Monarch Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Office at 985-876-2500.