TPSO seeks information on purse snatching suspect

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance with identifying subject pictured.

The subject is wanted in connection with a purse snatching that took place on February 2, 2021 at Wal Mart located on Martin Luther King Blvd. The subject departed the store and then went to a local convenient store and used one of the stolen credit cards to purchase items. He them departed the store and was last seen walking in the direction of Monarch Drive.