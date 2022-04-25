TPSO Seeks Public Assistance with Local Business Burglary Investigation

Sheriff Tim Soignet asks for the public’s assistance in locating an individual wanted for simple burglary of a local business.

Sheriff Soignet advised that on Monday, April 18, 2022, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to a business on St. Charles St. in Houma, La in reference to a burglary in which multiple zero turn mowers were stolen. During the course of the investigation, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Dantrell Harvey (45 years of age, residing in Houma, LA) for one count of Simple Burglary. This incident is still under investigation and more arrest warrants are expected.

Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information on this burglary or the whereabouts of Dantrell Harvey to please contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime stoppers at 800-743-7433 where you may be eligible for a cash reward.