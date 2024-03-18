TPSO seeks suspect in Motor Vehicle Theft investigation

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for Theft of a Motor Vehicle, which was parked at a local Terrebonne business.

​Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 6600 block of West Park Ave, in February of 2024, after learning the vehicle was stolen. The case was later turned over to Detectives, who continue to investigate the incident.

​TPSO Detectives have obtained video surveillance images of the offender responsible and are using those images to try and identify the perpetrator.

We understand that the picture is poor quality, but our hope is that someone close to the offender will recognize him.

​Sheriff Soignet asks anyone with information on the identity of this offender to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.