TPSO: Shooting investigation becomes homicide investigation after victim dies

Sheriff Tim Soignet states that the shooting on Friendswood Dr on 10/29/2020 has turned into a homicide investigation. Sheriff Soignet states that the victim, Darius Ross (27 years of age, residing on Friendswood Dr in Houma, LA) passed away from his injuries on 11/05/2020 at University Hospital in New Orleans, LA.

Sheriff Soignet states “while detectives are currently working this homicide, I ask that anyone in the community with information please come forward. These cases are often solved by community involvement.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433 where they may be eligible for a cash reward.

The previous article:

Sheriff Tim Soignet asks for the public’s help with identifying the subjects responsible for a shooting that occurred on Friendswood Dr shortly before 8:00am on 10/29/2020. Sheriff Soignet states that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators responded to Friendswood Dr when a male subject was located shot multiple times in an apartment complex parking lot in the 3500 block of Friendswood Dr. The identity of the male victim is not being released. He was transported to an out of area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433 where they may be eligible for a cash reward.