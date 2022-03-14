TPSO: Suspect arrested for rape of child under 13

Sheriff Tim Soignet reports that during the beginning of December 2021 Terrebonne Parish deputies responded to a residence on North Bayou Black Dr. in Gibson in reference to a sexual assault complaint.

Deputies made contact with the homeowner who advised that she learned that an older man had been inside of her residence with an underage female relative of hers. She said that the suspect left her residence prior to the deputies’ arrival.

TPSO detectives continued with this investigation and learned that an 18 year old male was involved in a sexual relationship with a female who had not yet attained the age of 13. Detectives received information that was consistent with what was initially reported. The suspect was identified as Kevion Harrison, age 18, of Champion Dr. Gray, La. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Harrison for first degree rape.

On March 10, 2022, Thursday afternoon TPSO responded to a disturbance call on Champion Dr. and deputies made contact with Kevion Harrison. He was taken into custody and arrested on the arrest warrant for first degree rape and possession of marijuana. Harrison remains in jail on a $500,000.00 bond.