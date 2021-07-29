TPSO: Suspected drug dealer arrested in Terrebonne Parish

Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force was assisted by TPSO SWAT Team, Louisiana State Police and the Houma Police Department with executing a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of Columbus St. Houma, La.

Upon arrival at 434 Columbus St. Apt. #3 the suspect, Kentrell Gaither Sr., fled on foot from the scene. While being chased by police Gaither threw a plastic bag on the ground that contained Marijuana, this evidence was recovered. After a brief chase Gaither was taken into custody without incident.

The above listed agencies then made entry into apartment #3 in order to execute a narcotics search warrant. During the execution of this search warrant agents recovered 11 bags of Crack Cocaine, 8.5 grams of Powder Cocaine, 2 bags of marijuana. 86 Doxazosin pills, 3 digital scales, a 9mm handgun and $2034 in cash. There was approx. $25,000.00 worth of narcotics seized in this operation.

The suspect Kentrell Gaither, age 40, 434 Columbus St. Apt. #3 Houma was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail on the following charges and remains in jail on a $406,000.00 bond.

Possession with the intent to distribute CDS I

Possession with the intent to distribute CDS II

Possession with the intent to distribute Legend drug

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of firearm in the presence of CDS

Transactions involving proceeds from drugs offenses

Resisting an officer

Obstruction of justice

Sheriff Soignet would like to thank the Louisiana State Police and the Houma Police Department for their assistance with making this a very safe and successful operation.