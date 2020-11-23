TPSO: Tip leads to gun, drug charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff, Tim Soignet, said that a call of a suspicious subject resulted in an arrest for narcotics and weapons violations.

During the early morning hours on Monday 11-23-2020 T.P.S.O. received a call of a person hiding on the back porch of a residence in the 5100 block of Bayouside Dr. in Chauvin. A Uniform Patrol Deputy responded and located the described person. He was hiding as the caller had advised. This suspect was identified as Brandon LaPonte (a 33-year-old male from Chauvin).

​The Uniform Patrol Deputy found that Laponte had a loaded semi-auto pistol concealed on his person. He was also in possession of multiple Percocet pills, and a glass smoking pipe. The smoking pipe contained residue which is believed to be from Methamphetamine.

​LaPonte advised that he was hiding because he believed some unknown people were trying to kill him. There was no one else found in the area.

When this was explained to LaPonte he expressed that he was probably just paranoid from smoking Meth.

​

LaPonte was arrested for Illegal Carrying Of A Firearm, Possession Of Schedule 2 C.D.S., and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. He was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. His bond was later set at $5,000.00.