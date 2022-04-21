TPSO: Traffic Violation Stop Leads to Chase, Houma Man Arrested for Multiple Charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff, Tim Soignet, said that a suspect who attempted to elude law enforcement was arrested just after 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the West Houma area. The vehicle they were trying to stop was a Chevrolet Truck that had an out of state license plate. This stop was in reference to a traffic violation.

​The driver fled in the vehicle and T.P.S.O. pursued. At one point during the pursuit, the suspect vehicle slowed down, and a passenger got out then ran. The release stated the passenger either dropped or discarded a backpack. The backpack was then collected by law enforcement which contained approximately ¼ pound of Marijuana along with two semi-auto handguns.

​The suspect was driving recklessly and violated several traffic laws. The pursuit lasted just under 20 minutes when a T.P.S.O. Deputy was able to safely shoot one of the tires on the suspect vehicle and disabling the vehicle from continuing to flee.

The driver was taken into custody and identified as Joshua Picou, a 29-year-old black male from Houma. While searching the suspect vehicle T.P.S.O. recovered approximately $2,500.00 in U.S. Currency.

​

Picou was arrested for Aggravated Flight, Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, Possession Of A Firearm While In Possession Of C.D.S., Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, and Transactions From Drug Proceeds.