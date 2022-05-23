TPSO: Two arrested, one wanted after vehicle pursuit

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division was involved in a short vehicle pursuit, which led to the arrest of two Houma residents, and left Agents searching for a third offender.

As a result of the investigation, Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Agents have arrested Michael Quindele Lewis, 24 of Houma, Diamond Benoit, 21 of Houma, and are still searching for Jajuan Melvin Poindexter, 21 of Houma, who remains at large.

On May 13, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were conducting criminal patrols in the area of Prince Collins Street, when agents recognized two male subjects in a parked vehicle, that agents knew at least one to be wanted for outstanding charges in connection with a murder investigation in St. Martin Parish. As agents attempted to contact the vehicle and occupants, the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed, leading agents on a brief chase. Agents located the empty vehicle a short time later and began a traffic stop investigation. Agents quickly located one of the male occupants in the driveway of a nearby residence, where was taken into custody. Agents continued to investigate the incident and discovered a female and small infant within the residence. Agents checked the home for the second offender, but he evaded capture. Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Agents completed a search of the residence in connection with the investigation, and recovered over two pounds of Marijuana, 4.0 grams of Synthetic Marijuana, several prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, multiple stolen firearms, and over 200 rounds of live ammunition. Agents also confirmed that all three offenders reside within the residence.

Terrebonne Parish Narcotics agents arrested Michael Quindele Lewis, of Houma on charges of Resisting an officer, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, Possession with the Intent to distribute Marijuana, Possession with the Intent to distribute Hydrocodone pills, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal use of a CDS with a juvenile present, Transactions involving drug proceeds, Illegal Possession of stolen firearms, Possession of a firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, and Harboring a fugitive. Lewis remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $400,000 bond.

Terrebonne Parish Narcotics agents arrested Diamond Benoit, of Houma, on charges of Resisting an officer, Possession with the Intent to distribute Marijuana, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, Illegal use of a CDS with a Juvenile present, Possession of drug Paraphernalia, Transactions involving drug proceeds, Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, Illegal possession of stolen firearms, and Harboring a fugitive. Benoit remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $200,000 bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to give special thanks to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division for their constant dedication to dealing with the some of Terrebonne’s most violent offenders.

Sheriff Tim Soignet is urging anyone with information into the whereabouts of Jujuan Poindexter to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500, or the information can be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters may be eligible for reward up to $1,000.