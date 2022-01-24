TPSO: Vehicles with bullet holes, multiple shell casings found in Gray

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said that on Monday morning. Jan. 24, 2022, at approx. 1:45 a.m. TPSO deputies responded to the area of Willowdale Dr. in Gray in reference to residents hearing multiple gunshots.

Deputies responded to this area and did not locate any vehicles that were involved in this matter. Deputies patrolled the area and located multiple shell casings on the roadway at the intersection of La. Highway 316 and La. 24, Gray. There were more shell casing located in the 3200 block of Main St. which is a short distance from La. 24 and La. 316. During this investigation there were two vehicles located with multiple bullet holes. There have not been any injuries reported in connection with this investigation.

This case remains under investigation and TPSO detectives are asking for anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office, (985)876-2500, or Crime Stoppers, 1(800)743-7433, may become eligible for a cash reward. Sheriff Soignet would like to thank the La. State Police for responding and assisting in this investigation.