TPSO: Wanted attempted murder suspect arrested in Washington

Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that after months of investigation, Travis Mart Jr was arrested in Tacoma, Washington by the United States Marshall Services. Travis Mart Jr. was extradited back to Terrebonne Parish on Friday May 7, 2021 where he was booked for Holding for Other Agency, three counts Failure to Appear, Attempted Second Degree Murder, Racketeering activity, Criminal Street Gangs activity. Travis Mart Jr currently has no bond.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

UPDATE on 12/14/2020:

Sheriff Soignet states that two more individuals have been arrested in reference to the Gang investigation. Sheriff Soignet states that Daquan Sylvester and Raymond Celestine turned themselves in to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Both have been charged with Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Obstruction of Justice in a Homicide Investigation and are being held without bond.

Sheriff Soignet urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the remaining individuals: Travis Mart Jr and Chad Alex please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sheriff Tim Soignet states that members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office GANG UNIT have made several arrests in connection with a violent street gang in Terrebonne Parish. Sheriff Soignet advised that as Uniform Commander with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office he began seeing firsthand that multiple shootings involved the same group of individuals. Shortly after taking office as Sheriff of Terrebonne Parish, Sheriff Soignet assisted Deputies and Detectives with investigating a shooting that occurred during a busy time of the day at Sonic on July 19, 2020. After this shooting, Sheriff Soignet ordered that a GANG UNIT be formed with members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Narcotics Division to address this spike in violence. This GANG UNIT allowed for members of the two divisions to work solely on the growing GANG problem in Terrebonne Parish and hit it head on to stop the violence and illegal narcotics sales. Sheriff Soignet says that “these individuals chose to tell their story through violence in broad day light”.

Members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office GANG UNIT began identifying key members of the “Bag Chasin Babies” also identifying as the “Schriever Gorillas” and their connection with multiple shootings that have occurred throughout Terrebonne Parish. Working closely with the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office, Grand Jury indictments and arrest warrants were secured for multiple individuals. The following members of this violent street gangs were arrested:

Armonte Davis (19 years old residing at 113 Brunet St, Previously incarcerated): Racketeering; Criminal Street Activity, 2 counts Attempted Second Degree Murder; 5 counts Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property; Possession of Unidentifiable Firearm

Arvonte Davis (19 years old residing at 113 Brunet St, Previously incarcerated): Racketeering; Criminal Street Activity, 2 counts Attempted Second Degree Murder; 5 counts Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property; Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana

Ahcory Davis (17 years old residing at 113 Brunet St, Previously incarcerated): Racketeering; Criminal Street Activity, 2 counts Attempted Second Degree Murder, 2 counts Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Xavier Walker (22 years old residing at 601 Prevost Dr, Previously incarcerated): Racketeering; Criminal Street Activity, Attempted Second Degree Murder; 2 counts Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property

D’ND Wright (19 years old residing at 111 Al Joseph Ln): Racketeering; Criminal Street Activity, Attempted Second Degree Murder; 3 counts Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property

Travon Taylor (19 years old residing at 215 Fairlane Dr): Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession with intent to Distribute CDS I

Trevonte Walker ( 19 years of age residing at 601 Prevost Dr): Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity

Koby Starks ( 21 years of age residing at 1877 Elsewhere Ln): Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Obstruction of Justice in a Homicide Investigation

STILL AT LARGE WITH ACTIVE WARRANTS:

Travis Mart Jr (21 years old residing at 193 Nora T Ln): Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Attempted Second Degree Murder

Raymond Celestine ( 19 years of age residing at 168 Al Joseph Ln): Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Obstruction of Justice in a Homicide Investigation

Daquan Sylvester ( 19 years of age residing at 151 Solar Trailer Crt): Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Obstruction of Justice in a Homicide Investigation

Chad Alex (20 years old residing at 131 Al Joseph Ln): Racketeering; Criminal Street Activity, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Unidentifiable Firearm

Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of these four wanted subjects to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433