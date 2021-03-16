TPSO: Woman arrested on human trafficking charges; accomplice still at large

Sheriff Tim Soignet states that on March 14, 2021, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives and patrol division arrested one person and have obtained arrest warrants on another in a human trafficking investigation.

Sheriff Soignet advised Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol was alerted to a local hotel in reference to a disturbance when they contacted a 19-year-old female (whose name is not being released) from Alabama. At this time, deputies also contacted Katrice Yolanda Brown (30 years of age residing in Orlando, Florida).

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies realizing there was more to the disturbance, contacted detectives who responded to the scene. Through the investigation, it was learned that the 19-year-old female met a male identified as Michael Ashford of Orlando, Florida on social media. She entered into an agreement with the male subject to exchange sex for money in an attempt to better her living situation. Once the female began travelling with Ashford, she was not supplied any of the money and was only given food and lodging at hotels. It was learned that Katrice Brown travelled with them and assisted in finding customers and booking hotels. It was learned that Michael Ashford fled the scene when deputies were arriving. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Katrice Brown for Enticing Person into Prostitution, Human Trafficking, Racketeering Activity and Parish ordinance Supplementary sexually oriented business. She is jailed awaiting bond. An arrest warrant was issued for Michael Ashford for the same charges.

Sheriff Soignet advised that “People like this entice young girls from bad living situations into the sex for money trade. Some of these girls feel they have no way out of there current situations and end up in much worse conditions at the hands of these predators.”

Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Ashford to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-7437433.