TPSO: Woman dead, male in critical condition following shooting in Gray

Sheriff Tim Soignet states that two subjects were shot on Linda Ann Ave, leaving one female deceased and one male in critical condition.

​Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the 600 block of Linda Ann Ave at approximately 9:25pm on 11/16/2020. Upon arrival, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office located a deceased female inside a residence and a male subject that had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The male subject was transported to an out of area hospital where he remains in critical condition. Sheriff Soignet states that the investigation is in the early stages and no additional details or victim names are being released at this time.

​Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information please contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433