Traffic Stop Leads To A Narcotics Investigation, Arrest & Seizure Of Over $120,000 In Narcotics

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest was made in connection with a traffic stop that led to multiple narcotics search warrants.

Gregory Keith Robinson (29, B/M, of New Orleans, LA) is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine (Felony) (2-Counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony) (2-Counts), Possession with Intent to Distribute Xanax (Alprazolam) (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (Felony).

On Monday, February 7th, 2022 at 12:00 a.m., Thibodaux Police K-9 Officer’s conducted a traffic stop on a 2021 Black Cadillac Escalade for a traffic violation. Upon stopping the vehicle in the 100 block of E. Bayou Road, officers made contact with the driver identified as Gregory Robinson.

During the stop, a Police K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle, which led officers to search the interior of the vehicle. This search resulted in the findings of suspected cocaine, suspected crack cocaine, suspected oxycodone, suspected hydrocodone, suspected xanax and suspected marijuana.

Evidence later led the Thibodaux Police Department Narcotics Division and members of the Department’s Incident Response Team (I.R.T.) to conduct search warrants at multiple properties owned/occupied by Mr. Robinson inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.

The search of the properties resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, additional suspected cocaine and marijuana, as well as packaging equipment and multiple assets.

Total Estimated Wholesale Value of Seized Narcotics – Approximately $120,810.00

Total Amount of Narcotics/Paraphernalia Seized:

Approximately 3.16 lbs of Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine

Approximately 2.22 lbs of Suspected Cocaine (1 Kilo)

Approximately 38.89 lbs of Suspected Marijuana

Approximately 4 Grams of Crack Cocaine

Approximately 227 Doses of Suspected Hydrocodone

Approximately 48 Doses of Suspected Oxycodone

Approximately 18 Doses of Alprazolam

A large assortment of drug trafficking and packaging equipment/paraphernalia

Firearm Magazines and Ammunition

A Small Amount of U.S. Currency

Mr. Robinson was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains on a $315,000.000 bond.

Chief Zeringue would like to thank the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Houma Division for their assistance with the investigation.